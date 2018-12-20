MACC denies threats, interference in Tabung Haji probe

The entrance of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya is pictured on November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― Investigators did not threaten witnesses as part of the probe into alleged abuses at Lembaga Tabung Haji, said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission that also insisted its investigations were fully impartial.

The commission stressed that its actions were consistently driven by the “rule of law” and not subject to interference by any third party.

“All arrests and detentions made by the MACC are meant to assist investigations and based on firm evidence,” it said in a statement.

“The MACC also adheres to standard operating procedures as well as existing laws and regulations when conducting transparent, independent and impartial investigations against any individual or organisation, in the interest of clearing the country’s name of the taint of corruption and abuse.”

The MACC said those demanding information about ongoing investigations or persons of interest must understand that doing so could pose a risk to the success of such probes.

It added that disclosures about inquiries will be made only when the complete investigation papers are submitted to prosecutors.

On November 30, LTH lodged reports against former and current senior managers, alleging abuse of funds.

Among others, LTH alleged that over RM22 million from one of its charity foundations “had been disbursed for activities with political inclinations”.

LTH noted that the trustees of the foundation at the time were former chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, former CEOs Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah, current chief operating officer Datuk Adi Azuan, and chief financial officer Datuk Rozaida Omar.

Adi Azuan was remanded for four days yesterday.

Yesterday, lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam, who is acting for one of the officials, implicated alluded to “hidden hands” directing the MACC investigation.

He further alleged that witnesses were being coerced into providing statement against his client.

Aside from the alleged abuse, a federal minister also disclosed in Parliament that the Muslim pilgrims fund had been paying out dividends unlawfully as it was missing RM4 billion in assets and was effectively balance-sheet insolvent.