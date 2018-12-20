Man acquitted of terror charge over Buckingham Palace sword attack

Buckingham Palace in central London. A man was arrested outside the palace while armed with a Samurai sword in August 2017. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 20 — An Uber driver was found not guilty yesterday of a terror charge after he injured police officers arresting him outside Queen Elizabeth II's Buckingham Palace residence while he was armed with a Samurai sword.

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 27, was unanimously acquitted by jurors at England's Old Bailey central criminal court in London of one charge of preparing acts of terrorism, following a retrial.

Two unarmed officers had suffered cuts to their hands when they tried to disarm him near the monarch's famous London residence in August 2017.

They feared for their lives during the confrontation as Chowdhury repeatedly shouted “Allahu Akbar.”

The court also heard he supported terrorism by the Islamic State group, and had sent a suicide note to his sister “expressing hate of the queen and her soldiers.”

But during his trial Chowdhury, from the town of Luton, north of London, told jurors he only wanted to be killed by police and had no intention to hurt anyone himself.

After the not guilty verdict was read out, he saluted the jurors who had spent 11 hours and 36 minutes considering his fate.

A spokesman for England's Crown Prosecution Service said Chowdhury had been charged with “the most appropriate offence” and would face no further prosecution over the incident. — AFP