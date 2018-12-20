Doctor dies outside Sarawak General Hospital

K Dr Arif Husaini Abdul Rahim was found inside a car parked in the hospital compound close to 4pm Tuesday. ― Picture via Wikipedia UALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― A medical officer was found unconscious at the parking lot of the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching and pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday.

According to the Borneo Post website, Dr Arif Husaini Abdul Rahim’s colleagues noticed his absence from a scheduled shift and began calling him that afternoon.

When he did not respond, they sent out personnel to try and locate the missing doctor who was later found inside a car parked in the hospital compound close to 4pm.

A paramedic team was sent immediately to attend to Dr Arif but pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Dr Arif had served in Kuching for the past five years,” the Health Department said in a statement released yesterday.

According to the report, Dr Arif had reported that he was unwell on Monday.

A post-mortem examination of his body was conducted on Tuesday and Dr Arif has since been sent to his hometown for burial.