PPBM sec-gen shoots down claims party turning into Umno 2.0

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad raises the party flag during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's first annual general meeting in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― PPBM secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya has dismissed the perception by certain quarters that the party is turning into Umno 2.0 with many former Umno leaders and members reportedly wanting to join the party.

He pointed out that PPBM was established based on the principle of fighting against the injustice and crimes committed by previous Umno leaders, resulting in huge scandals that put the country into debt.

“I am also a former Umno leader, and former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who has been a (Umno) member for a longer time (than me) had also left the party in the in the past (when Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was president), but he did not join any other party (during the time) but instead, returned to support Umno once things became better.

“But this time (prior to GE14) it was a little different because we had to decide to set up a new party to topple the Barisan Nasional (BN) government at the time,” he said when appearing as a guest on the show ‘Ruang Bicara’ aired on Bernama News Channel (BNC) at Wisma Bernama tonight.

Marzuki, who is also Penang PPBM chairman, said the party was also set up to champion the truth after Umno had closed down all avenues for members to reprimand their leaders over their alleged wrongdoings.

“We saw how former Umno members and leaders such as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal who fought for the truth got punished, Tun Dr Mahathir himself was faced with various criticisms and pressure.

“When we saw that Umno refused to change, the time had come for us to fight and form a new party,” he said.

On the many ‘flip-flops’ by PH ministers, Marzuki, who is also the Deputy Foreign Minister, said the alliance had only formed the Government for seven months, and most of them were new and had previously never held any government posts.

“We admit that we have learned a lot and have received much guidance from Tun Dr Mahathir himself. Now we are in the process of improving the weaknesses so that we can become a more committed Government to developing the nation,” he said. ― Bernama