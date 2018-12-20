MCMC lifts suspension on madlabs.com.my

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) lifted the temporary suspension on internet domain ‘madlabs.com.my’ yesterday.

MCMC in a statement tonight said it was informed that the site was being repaired to address the problem of routing users to unnecessary sites.

“The suspension action was taken to protect users who surf the site, as it was found to direct users to sites that violate the provisions of the country’s laws.

“This issue is separate to any commercial issues between Nestle and Mad Labs, which are not included in the scope of MCMC’s actions and controls,” the statement added. ― Bernama