Tokyo stocks open lower after Fed rate signals

TOKYO, Dec 20 — Tokyo stocks opened lower today, tracking falls on Wall Street as investors were disappointed at the US Federal Reserve’s cues on additional rate hikes next year, while SoftBank’s mobile phone unit fell sharply for the second day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.90 per cent, or 188.22 points, at 20,799.70 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.68 per cent, or 10.52 points, at 1,545.63.

Wall Street shares slumped after the Fed lifted interest rates as expected, even as the central bank signalled it expects slower rate increases next year.

Ray Attrill, strategist at National Australia Bank, said the post-Fed meeting sentiment was “a bit surprising” given the bank stressed a “gradual” pace of rate hikes next year.

“The expectation here was that all reference to ‘gradual’ could be dropped,” he said.

Investors were also awaiting the Bank of Japan’s policy board decision later today, even the bank was not expected to change its monetary policy, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥112.51 (RM4.18 ) in early Asian trade, against ¥112.49 in New York.

Shares in the mobile phone unit of Japanese technology giant SoftBank dropped 7.6 per cent at the open. Trading was suspended for a few minutes after the opening bell because sell orders overwhelmed buy orders.

The steep fall came after a bruising debut for SoftBank Corp yesterday, which saw shares finishing 14.5 per cent lower than the IPO price.

The shares bounced slightly off the lows but were still trading down 3.5 per cent about 40 minutes after the market open.

Elsewhere, Taisho Pharmaceutical rose 0.84 per cent to ¥11,940 after news that it will acquire US-based Bristol-Myers’ French unit UPSA for US$1.6 billion (RM).

Banks were among the losers, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial trading down 0.73 per cent at ¥564.1 and its rival Sumitomo Mitsui Financial down 0.59 per cent at ¥8,328.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.5 per cent at 23,323.66. — AFP