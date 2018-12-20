New Order to reissue debut album as box set

Singer and guitarist Bernard Sumner of British band New Order. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 20 — The Movement (Definitive Edition) box set, out in April 2019, will feature unreleased songs, a DVD, book, and more.

British band New Order are reissuing their 1981 debut album Movement as a box set, which will include the original album on both vinyl and CD (with a replica of the original sleeve designed by Peter Saville), a bonus CD of previously unreleased songs, a DVD featuring live shows and TV spots, and a hardcover book.

Movement was recorded less than a year following the tragic death of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis, and introduced the surviving band members — along with Gillian Gilbert — as a new band with a new sound.

Starting March 8, the band will also reissue four 12" vinyl singles that were released around the same time — Ceremony (version 1), Ceremony (version 2), Everything's Gone Green, and Temptation.

New Order last released Music Complete in 2015.

Movement (Definitive Edition) is out April 5, 2019 via Rhino. — AFP-Relaxnews