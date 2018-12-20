Netflix developing 'Harvey' remake

Actor James Stewart holds his honorary Oscar at the 57th Annual Academy Awards on March 25, 1985. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 20 — The streaming network is on board for a new version of the 1950 classic about a man with an imaginary rabbit friend.

The 1950 film, an adaptation of Mary Chase's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, starred James Stewart as Elwood P. Dowd, a wealthy man with an imaginary friend — a six-foot-tall rabbit named Harvey.

Shrek 2 writers J. David Stem and David N. Weiss have been tapped to write the script. Fabrica de Cine will produce.

Harvey earned Stewart an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, while co-star Josephine Hull received an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

A previous 2009 reboot project from Dreamworks and Fox had tapped Steven Spielberg to direct but did not materialise. The story has, however, been remade for the small screen five times since its 1950 film release. — AFP-Relaxnews