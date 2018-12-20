Nintendo celebrates Switch, 'Super Smash Bros Ultimate' sales

Like previous franchise entries, ‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ offers a platform for both casual and competitive play. — Picture courtesy of Nintendo

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 20 — The Nintendo Switch’s early December release Super Smash Bros Ultimate has become the “fastest-selling Nintendo home console game” in Europe, while the Switch itself is now the fastest-selling console in the US.

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed comparative 21-month sales totals of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as far as US record-keeping goes.

With 8.7 million units of the handheld and home hybrid consoles shifted in the US since a March 2017 debut, the Switch is outpacing both of its more powerful, home-based rivals.

The company had previously reported a total of 8.2 million Switch sales after Thanksgiving weekend.

Across the pond in Europe, latest banner exclusive Super Smash Bros Ultimate — an atypical fighting game where players try to propel one another’s video game mascot characters far into the horizon — is the region’s fastest-selling Nintendo home console game to date.

The description implies that while “Smash Bros. Ultimate” is now the one to beat as far as Nintendo home consoles are concerned, it’s not yet the fastest-selling title for a Nintendo portable.

Nintendo of Europe did not disclose numbers for the continental feat, in keeping with past practice, but Nintendo of America posted 3 million copies sold over the course of an 11-day period.

Combined with 1.2 million Japanese sales of the game, Super Smash Bros Ultimate is inside the Switch’s top five best-seller ranking.

Based on available US and Japanese numbers, it’s currently behind four 2017 releases: team paint ‘em up Splatoon 2 (courtesy of exceptional Japanese sales), launch title The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Wii U remake Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and top seller Super Mario Odyssey, which was the big debut in 2017’s last quarter.

The two Pokémon: Let’s Go games, designed with the intention of welcoming Pokémon Go players from mobile into the core franchise, launched three weeks before “SSB Ultimate” in November, is the system’s sixth best-selling release. — AFP-Relaxnews