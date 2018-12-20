Top US rhythmic gymnast Zeng handed six-month doping ban

Top US rhythmic gymnast Laura Zeng was issued a six-month ban December 19, 2018 by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The 19-year-old from Chicago was punished for a positive test that was linked to an altitude sickness medication prescribed to a parent. — AFP pic

TORONTO, Dec 19 — Laura Zeng, the United States top-ranked rhythmic gymnast and winner of five Pan Am Games gold medals, was handed a six-month ban yesterday by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Zeng, who also represented the United States at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, tested positive for the banned diuretic and masking agent acetazolamide in an out-of-competition test on October 18, USADA said in a statement.

Zeng provided evidence to a USADA investigation that the prohibited substance was from an altitude sickness medication, which was prescribed to her parent and given to her in response to an illness.

USADA said the 19-year-old believed she was being given ibuprofen and therefore did not have to apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption, which is required to authorise the use of a prohibited substance in sport.

Along with her five gold medals from the 2015 Toronto Pan Am Games, Zeng also dominated the Pan American Championships staged in Lima, Peru in September, sweeping six gold medals, including the all-around title.

Zeng's ban began on October 18, the date her positive sample was collected. — Reuters