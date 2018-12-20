What to expect from the next major Windows 10 update

Microsoft is readying a new major Windows 10 update for spring 2019. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 20 — The next major Windows 10 update (codenamed 19H1) is scheduled for spring 2019. Members of the Windows Insider programme can already download and test the first beta versions. Here’s a look at some of the updates and improvements in store.

After the April update was delayed and the October update got pulled, then restarted a month later, after users reported files being deleted from devices on which it was installed, Microsoft has no room for error in 2019.

At this point, the first “build” editions made available to members of the Windows Insider programme reveal only relatively minor modifications to the OS. The Start menu, for example, gets a few changes, including the ability to unpin entire live tile groups. Users will also be able to adjust the size of the cursor and Microsoft promises simplified note-taking via a stylus, as well as custom notifications.

Search is also evolving, with a new landing page for recent activities. The search bar and the Cortana assistant will also now be separate. Plus, in the future, Cortana should be able to recognise different users.

The update brings various improvements to Notepad and a new, clearer layout for Windows Update. Plus, users will be able to uninstall more apps, such as Calculator, Mail, Paint 3D and Voice Recorder.

In addition, these first beta editions correct various bugs, introduce a new light theme and bring new emojis (version 12). — AFP-Relaxnews