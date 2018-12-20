Body of man tied to motorcycle found in Perak river

PARIT, Dec 20 ― The body of a man with one of his legs tied to a motorcycle, was found in Sungai Kinta in Kampung Gajah near here yesterday evening.

Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the department was alerted on the discovery of the body which was stuck to a tree, at about 6pm on Tuesday.

“The deceased’s right leg was tied to a Yamaha Kriss motorcycle believed to keep the body submerged.”

“The identity of the victim believed to be 30 to 40-year-old, 153cm tall and weighing about 50kg has not been ascertained as no identification documents were found on the victim or the surrounding areas,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said based on the condition of the corpse, the victim was believed to have died two days ago and injury marks were found on the neck and back of the head.

“Further investigations found that the owner of the motorcycle is already dead and it is not certain if the motorcycle has any connection with the victim,” he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. ― Bernama