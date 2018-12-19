Ahead of Friday’s protest, PM says still undecided on Waytha

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a dialogue session at the inaugural Dr Mahathir Mohamad Leadership Series at Hotel Istana, Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2018. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad admitted today that he has yet to decide on the fate of minister P. Waytha Moorthy, following pressure from various quarters for the latter to be sacked, with a protest planned this Friday.

“Well, people can express their opinion. It is up to me to decide. I haven’t decided,” he told reporters after the Dr Mahathir Mohamad Leadership Series event here.

“I’m okay. I feel okay,” he added, when asked if he is happy with the performance of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Unity and Social Wellbeing.

Just earlier today, the Youth wing of Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has reportedly delivered a memorandum asking for Waytha’s removal.

Waytha is currently under pressure even from within Pakatan Harapan (PH) to quit, over his poor handling of the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Temple riot last month.

Dr Mahathir last month defended Waytha and his performance, after a video of his remarks published almost a decade ago surfaced again.

PPBM Youth’s memorandum comes ahead of another memorandum to be delivered by Malay-Muslim groups on Friday.

The groups plan to march after Friday prayers towards the Prime Minister’s Office.

Malay rights group Perkasa earlier today threatened to stage a demonstration if Waytha was not removed from the Cabinet, urging swift action from Dr Mahathir.