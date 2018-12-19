Govt-appointed psychologist meets with Muhammad Adib’s family

Maznah (left) speaks to the late Muhammad Adib's mother Asma Aziz at her home in Kuala Kedah December 19, 2018. — Foto Bernama

ALOR SETAR, Dec 19 ― The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has appointed a psychologist to carry out intervention crisis sessions to provide moral support for the family of the late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim in facing the difficult situation currently.

The psychologist from the Criminal Investigation Department, Sexual Crime Branch (D11) of the Kedah Contingent Police Headquarters, Maznah Hassan said she was appointed by the ministry to assist the late Muhammad Adib's family, especially his mother to ensure that their emotion was stable to enable them to undergo life as previously.

“Today is my first visit to meet with Muhammad Adib's family, that is, to meet his mother, I knew how the mother was previously, look at the emotional condition of the mother, her feelings and how she was accepting and facing Muhammad Adib's death,” she told reporters at Muhammad Adib's family home in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah, near here today.

Maznah said the duration of the crisis intervention depended on the positive development of the family, especially his mother in accepting Muhammad Adib's death.

"Later, there will be other follow-ups. I will come again to meet Muhammad Adib's mother and other family members subsequently. I will monitor their development from time to time until their emotions have truly stabilised,”she said.

Muhammad Adib who served as a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.41pm after he was believed to have been assaulted in the rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya on Nov 27.

Muhammad Adib was laid to rest at the Muslim Burial Ground for the Masjid As-Saadah congregation members in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah near here about 1.45 pm yesterday. ― Bernama