Mohamad Hasan still Rantau assemblyman, Negri Speaker says

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is seen during a press conference at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, Dec 19 ― Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan remains the state assemblyman for Rantau until the Federal Court decides otherwise after hearing his appeal against the Election Court nullification of his election, said Negeri Sembilan State Assembly Speaker Zulkefly Mohamad Omar.

"The Election Commission (EC) has informed me that the Federal Court has set Feb 18 to hear the appeal," he told reporters after the state assembly adjourned following its three-day sitting.

Mohamad did not attend today’s sitting.

A news portal reported that a lawyer, Lim Wei Jit, had questioned Mohamad’s attendance at the state assembly, saying he must comply with the court order unless he has obtained a stay of execution. ― Bernama