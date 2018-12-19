TNB to announce details of broadband project January 2019

TNB is planning to enter broadband market by utilising its existing fibre optic network across the nation and it is currently running a pilot project in Melaka. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will announce the details of its plan to enter the broadband services market in January.

President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Ir Azman Mohd said TNB was in the process of communicating its plan to the relevant ministries.

“I think you will hear more about this (the project details) in January,” he told reporters after the launch of the TNB Integrity Day 2018 here today.

TNB is planning to enter broadband market by utilising its existing fibre optic network across the nation and it is currently running a pilot project in Melaka.

Azman said the pilot project would be completed by end-December and the company would evaluate the results.

“I will say that the project, technically, has been very successful. However, there will be no more pilot projects,” he said.

Meanwhile, TNB also launched its TNB Corporate Integrity Management System (TCIMS) handbook as part of its efforts to strengthen integrity among its employees.

The handbook was launched by Deputy Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis in conjunction with the TNB Integrity Day.

“The government is proud of TNB’s initiative in developing TCIMS to enhance integrity and governance among its employees and all parties it is engaged with,” she said.

Also present was TNB Chairman Tan Sri Leo Moggie. ― Bernama