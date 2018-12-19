Wait for result of Muhammad Adib’s post-mortem, public told

An ambulance carrying the body of late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim arrives at the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the people should wait for the post-mortem report first, when there is a final decision we will make the announcement.

He said this when commenting on the allegation of a lawyer who was reported to have disputed the cause of death for fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

“We wait for the post-mortem report. Police are carrying out investigation.

“Of course, we have preliminary information that he was thrusted. Wait for the final decision,” he said when approached by reporters after officiating the Vision Day programme of Kumpulan Perubatan Johor (KPJ) 2018, here today.

Yesterday, several portals had reported the lawyer uploading a status in his facebook website which was believed to be referring to the death of the fireman. However, the lawyer did not state any name in the status.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was serving as a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.41 pm yesterday after he was believed to have been assaulted in the rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya on Nov 27.

In another development, commenting on the enforcement of the prevention on smoking at food outlets on Jan 1, Dr Lee said food outlet owners would not be fined if they did not display the no smoking notices and did not provide ashtrays.

“Of course there are many protests (on the enforcement of the no smoking rule). But those supporting the move were also many. Many restaurant operators fear and are afraid of being fined.

“We will not fine them when they (food outlet operators) display the notice on the smoking ban and not providing ashtrays,” he said.

Dr Lee said more than 5,000 health enforcement officers would be mobilised after the enforcement of the smoking ban. ― Bernama