Rosa Parks movie biopic in the works

Rosa Parks (seen here in a 1988 file photo) has never had her story told on the big screen. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — The iconic figure in the struggle to end racial segregation in the US will be the subject of a new movie biopic, reports Deadline. "Rosa" is scheduled to start filming in 2019.

Written by Charlie Kessler and Hamid Torabpour, the feature will focus on the first 24 hours after the arrest of Rosa Parks, December 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama, after the African-American refused to give up her seat on the bus to a white passenger. Her arrest proved the starting point for a wave of protests led by a certain young pastor named Martin Luther King.

The story of Rosa Parks' life has never been told on the big screen. However, a previous TV movie, titled "The Rosa Parks Story" and starring Angela Bassett as the activist, was screened on the US TV network CBS in 2002.

The movie is scheduled to start filming in 2019. There's no word yet on who might be on the cast. A portion of the proceeds from the film will be donated to The Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self Development. — AFP-Relaxnews