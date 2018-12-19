RM100 school aid for children of Felda settlers in N.Sembilan

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said that special school assistance of RM100 per child will be extended to children of Felda settlers in the state. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Dec 19 — The Negri Sembilan government today announced that special school assistance of RM100 per child will be extended to children of Felda settlers in the state.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the aid would be enjoyed by some 15,000 primary and secondary school children.

He said for this purpose the state government had allocated RM2 million.

“The state government is deeply concerned over the fate of Felda settlers who have yet to receive their subsistence allowance due to cash flow problems arising from weaknesses of the previous administration.

“Realising the hardship that the settlers have to go through, the state government has decided to help ease their financial burden,” he said when winding up debate on Budget 2019 in the state assembly sitting here today.

Aminuddin, who is also Sikamat state assemblyman said the assistance would be channelled as soon as possible to all schools.

“Parents can collect the money through the headmasters and principals of the respective schools,” he said. — Bernama