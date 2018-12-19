Report: PPBM Youth sends Dr M memorandum asking for Waytha’s dismissal

Waytha speaks during a press conference at the Sri Maha Mariammam Devasthanam temple in USJ 25 November 27, 2018. — Picture Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― The Youth wing of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has reportedly delivered a memorandum to its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad asking for minister P. Waytha Moorthy to be fired.

Malaysiakini’s report quoted anonymous sources within the party saying the memorandum was handed to Dr Mahathir, who is also prime minister, in his office earlier today.

The report claimed that the wing chief, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who is also a minister, was present at the meeting.

Malay Mail is trying to verify the report with Syed Saddiq, Dr Mahathir, and their party.

The memorandum reportedly urged for Waytha to be sacked as minister in charge of racial unity for his alleged failure to contain interracial tensions over the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Hindu temple in Seafield.

It also pointed to Waytha’s remarks allegedly blaming the police for its handling of the issue, and an old video of the Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) chairman published years ago.

Dr Mahathir had already defended the minister in the Prime Minsiter’s Department over the video last month.

The wing’s memorandum came ahead of another memorandum to be delivered by Malay-Muslim groups on Friday.

Malay rights group Perkasa has earlier today threatened to stage a demonstration if Waytha is not removed from the Cabinet, urging swift action from Dr Mahathir.

Waytha is facing pressure following the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, resulting from the riots.