Grab introduces GrabClub subscription with 55pc savings

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Grab has announced a new subscription programme which offers additional savings on Grab ride and GrabFood deliveries. For Malaysia, Grab is introducing a single Grab-It-All Basic Pass at RM50/month that comes with RM110 worth of value.

With the Grab-It-All Basic pass, you will get 15x RM4 ride rewards (worth RM60) and 10x free delivery for GrabFood (worth RM50) with a minimum spend of RM20 per order. The pass costs RM50/month and it renews automatically which you can cancel at any time. You can access these vouchers under the MyRewards tab in the GrabRewards section.

The Grab-It-All Basic pass is limited to 35,000 redemptions and it only accepts GrabPay as the mode of payment. According to Grab, the pass is only offered to selected passengers only.

To activate the subscription plan, launch the Grab app and tap on the Profile icon on the top left corner. Then click on GrabClub on the menu and you should see the Grab-It-All Pass on the screen.

Overall, this is an interesting subscription-based offering for frequent Grab users. Essentially, you’re getting a bulk discount for its reward vouchers. Grab has also introduced GrabClub in Singapore and it’s available in 3 options – Food Pass, All-access Pass Basic and All-access Pass Premium.

For more info, visit Grab’s official blog. — SoyaCincau