Singapore: Malaysia’s plan to restrict export of fish twice next year unlikely to have significant impact

A seafood stall keeper returns change to a customer at a market in Kuala Lumpur August 27, 2013. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 19 — Malaysia plans to restrict the export of five types of fish and shrimp twice next year — between January 1 and February 28, and again between May 1 and June 30 — the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) revealed today.

It was previously reported on Monday that Malaysia would be restricting the export of four types of fish and shrimp, and only in the first two months of the new year.

This had some fishmongers warning that prices of these seafood will likely jump by 30 to 40 per cent during the Chinese New Year period, TODAY reported yesterday.

However, the AVA said in response to TODAY’s queries that the export restrictions are unlikely to have a significant impact on Singapore’s overall seafood supply, as the affected species make up less than 10 per cent of Singapore’s total seafood supply.

Importers are also “well-prepared to tap on other readily available sources”, the AVA said.

The AVA added that such export restrictions are not new. — TODAY