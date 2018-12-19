Mat Sabu meets Turkey’s Erdogan

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (right) greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting today. — Picture via Facebook/Amanah

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The threat of Islamic State terrorists and issues on the Rohingya ethnic group are among matters raised by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to the country that ended today.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that bilateral cooperation and regional security issues were also discussed during the courtesy call at the Presidential Palace Complex.

Mohamad also had a meeting with his counterpart Halusi Akar at the Turkish National Defence Ministry and attended a bilateral meeting chaired jointly by Malaysia and Turkey.

“Among others, they discussed defence cooperation particularly on the aspects of joint training and the transfer of defence technology between the two countries,” said the statement on the official working visit from Dec 17 to 19.

Mohamad also had the opportunity to have a closer look at the development of the Turkish defence industry through his visits to Istanbul Shipyard, Defence Industry Presidency, Havelsan and the Turkish Aerospace Industry.

The Malaysian delegation included Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and the Malaysian Ambassador to Turkey Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Wahab. — Bernama