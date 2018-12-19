ABIM: Fireman Adib’s death enforces need to preserve unity

Members of the public pay their last respects to Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the As-Saadah Mosque in Alor Setar December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) has called upon Malaysians not to fall into the trap of narrow-minded racial sentiments which can only complicate matters following the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim on Monday.

Its president Mohamad Raimi Ab Rahim also urged political leaders to be more careful when issuing statements, taking into account the sensitivities and social harmony in the country.

“We share the disappointment and grief of many others at the death of Muhammad Adib. ABIM hopes this tragedy will make us realise the importance of preserving unity among the races,” he said in a statement.

Urging the authorities to take immediate and strict action to ensure justice is carried out according to the proper legal recourse, Raimi said he hoped Malaysians would remain calm and place their trust in law enforcement officials.

“We disagree with any quarter who seeks to stir one foot to seek a foe. The main focus should be resolving this matter via the proper legal channels, for the benefit of all and sundry as well as to calm things down.

“ABIM also urges the government to strengthen civic, democracy and citizenship education so that Malaysians will be taught the values of love, respecting one another, and prioritising the country’s wellbeing above that of their personal or political interests,” he said.

Raimi said Malaysians of all races have proven it is possible to live alongside one another in peace and harmony, and pleaded for this harmony to not be destroyed by the embers of racism.

Muhammad Adib, 24, passed away while under treatment at the National Heart Institute, 21 days after the fateful incident where he was brutally attacked by a mob at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Police have received instructions from the deputy public prosecutor to charge 21 people in connection with the riot, including temple devotees and employees of One City.