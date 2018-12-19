‘I miss him terribly', Muhammad Adib’s mother says

Family members pay their last respects to Muhammad Adib Muhammad Kassim at the As-Saadah Mosque in Alor Setar December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Dec 19 ― A mother’s grief in losing her son is incomprehensible and for Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’ mother, Asma Aziz, his untimely and tragic death will be deeply mourned as she continues to miss his precious presence in her life.

Asma, 51, would burst into tears and appeared to be lost in thought whenever she remembered Muhammad Adib, 24, who passed away on Monday evening.

When met by reporters at the family home in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah near here today, Asma said she also could not sleep since Monday, as she missed Muhammad Adib terribly as her son was very attached to her and husband Mohd Kassim Abd Hamid, 63.

“I haven’t touch any food yet. Only drank water a bit (since Muhammad Adib’s passing). No appetite ... I can’t bring myself to watch his story on Facebook. There are others who wanted to show me the postings on him but I just can’t bring myself to look at it,” she said.

She said she did not expect Muhammad Adib, second of four siblings, would leave their family so soon and he did not show any signs when he returned home recently.

“He was his normal self. Nothing he did then that was odd or different. We have several chats, mainly about his wedding preparations, as the cow (to be slaughtered for the feast) is already here. On the night of the incident, it was only his second day back on duty after spending one week holiday here in the village.

“When he returned home for that holiday, Muhammad Adib brought along his new Perodua Myvi car to leave it behind for his father to use even though his father has his own car,” she recalled.

Asma said she really wanted to see the faces of the individuals allegedly to have assaulted Muhammad Adib and caused severe injuries to her son during the riot at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya on Nov 27.

What was done to her son, she said, was unforgivable and wanted those involved to be brought to court and punished.

When asked about Muhammad Adib, Asma described him as a good son and always seeking his parents’ views and advice in everything.

Muhammad Adib had also taken leave often especially during the paddy planting season to help his father in the fields, she said, adding that Muhammad Adib's wedding ceremony which was supposed to take place this Sunday most likely to be replaced by a tahlil ceremony.

Muhammad Adib’s remains were buried at the As-Saadah Mosque Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah near here at 1.45pm yesterday.

Muhammad Adib, who served as a member of the Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) unit of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.41pm on Monday after being assaulted by a group of rioters at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya on Nov 27. ― Bernama