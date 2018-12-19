Estonia makes first arrests over Danske money laundering

A Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018. ― Reuters pic

TALLINN, Dec 19 ― Estonia has made the first arrests in a money laundering scandal involving Denmark’s Danske Bank, detaining 10 former employees at the bank’s Estonian branch, the state prosecutor said today.

Authorities in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States are investigating payments totalling €200 billion (RM953.7 billion) made through the Danish bank’s tiny Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

“Six people had been detained by the criminal police on Tuesday and an additional four on Wednesday morning,” the Estonian prosecutor said in a statement.

“There is reason to suspect they knowingly transferred clients’ money which was under money laundering suspicion,” the statement said.

At a news conference, Estonia’s head of criminal police Aivar Alavere said the 10 people, all Estonian citizens, detained by police yesterday and today, are suspected of being part of a network that facilitated flows of dirty money through Danske Bank’s branch in Estonia.

He said the number of arrests was likely to increase.

In a report published in September, Danske said it had reported 42 former employees and agents “deemed to have been involved in some suspicious activity” to the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit.

The bank had also reported eight former employees to the Estonian police.

Danske could not confirm today if the 10 detained people were among the employees already reported to Estonian authorities, a spokesman said. He had no further information about the arrests. ― Reuters