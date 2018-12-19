Kit Siang: Umno on its last legs with call for Najib’s return as de facto leader

Lim said PAS vice president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah’s call for Umno’s dissolution so that its members can join PAS to defend Islam in Malaysia was a scenario that was once unthinkable. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Umno supreme council Datuk Lokman Noor Adam’s proposal for his former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak to serve as the de facto leader of the party shows how low the once ruling party has fallen, Lim Kit Siang said today.

“Lokman’s proposal demonstrates how lowly Umno has fallen, how cut-off its bigwigs are from the grassroots. It is the surest way to ensure Umno is written off, once and for all,” the DAP advisor said in a statement while on his trip in Luoyang, China.

Earlier today, Lokman had expressed disappointment in incumbent Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s decision to step aside and allow his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to handle the reins.

Lokman claimed that the party needs someone with experience and is respected by BN MPs, such as Najib, instead.

Similarly, Lim said PAS vice president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah’s call for Umno’s dissolution so that its members can join PAS to defend Islam in Malaysia was a scenario that was once unthinkable.

“Never before had any PAS leader been able to do so in the past 67 years since the formation of PAS in 1951, when all it could do was to play a very marginal role as compared to Umno.

“Umno always had many times more than PAS in terms of parliamentary representation ― in fact, in the 1986 GE, Umno had 83 MPs while PAS had only one MP; while in 2004 GE Umno had 109 MPs as compared to seven from PAS,” Lim said.

The situation in which Umno now faces the same number of MPs or even less than PAS is something he said was entirely due to the fault of Umno’s leaders, who acquiesced to Najib’s conduct, particularly in the 1Malaysia Development Board scandal.