Ringgit ends lower on weak oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today weighed down by weak oil priced, dealer said.

At 6pm, the local note traded at 4.1770/1810 against the US dollar compared with Tuesday’s 4.1750/1800.

A dealer said the ringgit failed to take advantage of the sluggish greenback after oil prices slumped more than five per cent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day fall for years.

Fears of a crude oil supply glut, amid slackening demand, the extension of a sell-off that took major crude benchmarks down more than 30 per cent from an October peak were hanging over currency markets.

The ringgit was also weaker against major currencies.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0498/0543 from 3.0439/0486 on Tuesday and fell against the Japanese yen to 3.7172/7217 from 3.7141/7192.

The local unit weakened against the British pound to 5.2852/2915 from yesterday’s 5.2810/2890 and depreciated against the euro to 4.7568/7622 from 4.7491/7564. ― Bernama