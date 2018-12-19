Return as Umno de facto leader? Thanks but no thanks, says Najib

Najib said he is focused on clearing his name against the series of criminal charges he is facing in court. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak has dismissed calls for him to return as Umno’s de facto leader today, following Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi handover of president duties to his deputy yesterday.

The former Umno president said he is now focusing on clearing his name against the series of criminal charges he is facing in court.

“I say thank you for the trust but I have no intention or desire to become the party’s de facto leader,” Najib said in a statement on his Facebook page.

“Like I’ve explained before, my focus now is to clean my name from the judicial charges that I face; continue to voice the public’s interest; highlight issues facing the public and explaining issues affecting the citizens and the country.”

Najib said acting Umno president Datuk Mohamad Hasan has his support.

“He has the vision, leadership and the trust of party leaders and members to stabilise and rebuild Umno,” he said.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam had earlier proposed for Najib to be made de facto party leader and head of the federal Opposition.

Lokman made the proposal after Zahid had announced his decision, ostensibly in a bid to prevent more Umno lawmakers and members from leaving the party.

Zahid said Mohamad will have full powers and authority as president, but did not specify how long the latter will be carrying out his duties.

But Lokman insisted the move was playing into Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s plans to scuttle Umno.