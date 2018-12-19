Bursa Malaysia names Muhamad Umar Swift as CEO

Tajuddin (pic) will be replaced by Muhamad Umar as Bursa Malaysia CEO in February 2019. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift has been appointed as Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, effective Feb 11, 2019.

Bursa Malaysia Chairman Tan Sri Amirsham A. Aziz said the board of directors, management and staff of the bourse are looking forward to working closely with him.

“His experience will bring a refreshed perspective for Bursa Malaysia and I am confident that he will continue to spearhead the Exchange towards its next phase of accelerated growth of becoming a leading, responsible and globally-connected Asean Marketplace,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Amirsham said Tajuddin played a pivotal role in establishing the Exchange as a trusted partner and a venue for long-term wealth and value creation.

Tajuddin joined Bursa Malaysia as CEO in April 2011 when he was given the mandate to create a vibrant capital market.

During his tenure, he implemented strategic initiatives which transformed the Exchange into a national institution that has delivered a robust, dynamic and efficient capital market. ― Bernama