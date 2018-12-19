Liew proves she has numbers to back appointment as Sabah PKR chief

Christina Liew casts her vote at the PKR elections in Sekolah Menengah Kian Kok in Kota Kinabalu, November 3, 2018. —Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 19 ― Fifteen out of 26 Sabah PKR division chiefs came together at a press conference today to show that Datuk Christina Liew has the support of the majority as the new state chief.

Their spokesman, Awang Husaini Sahari, who is Putatan division chief, told reporters that they supported Liew and urged the party leadership to take action against any members who questioned her appointment.

“We fully support the decision to give the mandate to Liew. We hope that all division chiefs will respect this decision and move forward together to face challenges in this unpredictable political landscape,” he said from a written statement signed by the 15 division chiefs.

Kudat division chief Rahimah Majid had recently refuted the decision of the party’s leadership to appoint Liew, claiming that Tawau chief, Datuk Kong Hong Ming had the support of 12 divisions against Liew’s 11 while Awang Husaini had three.

Responding to Rahimah’s claims, Awang Husaini said: “It seems they have manipulated the numbers. I don’t know where they got their numbers from, claiming they had the majority.”

He also denied Rahimah’s claims that votes for him were shifted to Liew.

“It was supposed to be a secret vote, I don’t know where she got it from,” said Awang Husaini.

Liew, who was also present at the press conference, hopes that any doubts about her legitimacy as the Sabah PKR chief will end with the 15 division chiefs showing their support to her.

“I hope this puts to rest all speculation and dissatisfaction that I do not command the majority support. They are all out here, and we have signed a statement.

“I did not want to come out and defend myself like this again. But they keep on attacking me and the president. Their challenging the political bureau’s decision and the president is unacceptable,” she said.

The 15 signatories of the statement were Liew and Awang Husaini, and the division chiefs of Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Penampang, Sipitang, Keningau, Pensiangan, Semporna, Batu Sapi, Kinabatangan, Kimanis, Labuan, Papar and Tuaran.