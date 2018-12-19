An improved Vision 2020: Chin Tong calls for fresh national narrative from Pakatan

Liew said the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim illustrated a 'total lack of trust on all sides'. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― DAP’s Liew Chin Tong called today for a new non-racial national narrative to guide the country, amid racial tensions sparked by the death of a firefighter after riots at a Hindu temple.

The deputy defence minister pointed out that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had unveiled the idea of Vision 2020 or Bangsa Malaysia in 1991, but Umno moved towards the right in 2005, citing Umno leader Hishammuddin Hussein’s waving of a keris at the Malay nationalist party’s general assembly.

“The years between 2005 and the 2018 election saw Umno at the forefront of a right-wing surge. Umno was on a mission to inflame racial sentiments against non-Malays in the hope of consolidating Malay votes amidst rising doubts about the integrity of Najib Razak and his associates,” Liew said, referring to the former prime minister and Umno president.

“But that was then. Now, the New Malaysia experiment faces danger of failure if we fail to lead with a national narrative. We need to offer an improvised version of Vision 2020.”

Liew said the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who perished three weeks after he sustained injuries during an emergency call at riots at a temple in Seafield on November 27, illustrated a “total lack of trust on all sides”.

“Perhaps, New Malaysia is trying to do too many things all at once. We wish to build a new democracy but without first constructing a very strong national narrative that cuts across ethnic lines. Such a narrative is crucial if New Malaysia is to be an inclusive and evolving one,” he said.

The DAP strategist said ethnic perspectives continue to colour public perceptions of events and national institutions suffered from public distrust.

“Unless the Pakatan government rises above all these factors to lead and inspire with a national Malaysian narrative a la Vision 2020/Bangsa Malaysia, the discussion will continue to be pulled apart by the fringes on both ends.

“On one end, the Malay fringe argues that Pakatan has given in too much to non-Malay demands at the expense of Malay interests. On the other end, the non-Malay fringe claims that Pakatan is not doing anything to remedy their grievances,” he said.

Liew argued that the “New Malaysia narrative” must have democratic institutions, improve the lives of the bottom 40 per cent, and national political leaders who use a non-racial approach in managing social problems.

Dr Mahathir’s party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), however, is a Bumiputera-centric party, as non-Bumiputeras do not receive full membership privileges. Parti Amanah Negara, another Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party, is a Muslim-centric party with its raison d'être exclusively focused on Islam.

“The death of Adib and the Seafield crisis, together with the anti-ICERD crisis, are signs that things can easily go very wrong in the New Malaysia experiment,” said Liew, referring to the mass protests against a United Nations treaty on racial equality.

“It is up to all of us to decide if Malaysia is worthy of being a great nation, or is it doomed to just be another failed state in which ethnic strife reigns.”