Sabah PKR begs Nurul Izzah to reconsider resignation

Nurul Izzah Anwar speaks to the press at PKR’s headquarters in Kota Damansara on March 23, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 19 ― Sabah PKR today chorused calls for Nurul Izzah Anwar to retract her resignation from all party positions.

On behalf of 15 division chiefs including state chairman Datuk Christina Liew, Putatan division chief Awang Husaini said they were concerned with political developments which have led to Nurul Izzah’s resignation.

“We really hope that YB Nurul will reconsider her decision to leave because she commanded the most votes for the vice president’s post which is a strong mandate from the party members,” Awang told a news conference here.

He said the younger generation looked up to Nurul Izzah and saw her as a role model in the reformation agenda under “New Malaysia”.

Liew said that she did not know the real reason for Anwar’s eldest daughter to quit all her party posts, adding that Nurul Izzah’s last message to her was to “take care of Sabah.”

Nurul Izzah announced her resignation from all government positions, the PKR vice-presidency and as Penang party chief two days ago, though she stressed that she remains an ordinary member in the party, Permatang Pauh MP and is committed to reforms.