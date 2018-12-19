Ahead of new show, Shopee lambasts Blackpink concert ticket scalpers

The high demand has seen the organisers arrange a second Blackpink show. — Picture courtesy of Shopee

PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — Shopee Malaysia has expressed its disgust at scalpers after the e-commerce platform discovered that tickets to Blackpink’s “In Your Area” tour it is selling have been put up for resale for as high as 16 times their original value.

Tickets for the best-selling female K-pop group’s February 23 concert in Shah Alam were sold out in an hour during their release at 12pm on December 12.

“There has been news that scalpers are exploiting Blinks, reselling the Blackpink ‘In Your Area’ concert tickets for as much as 16 times more than the original price,” Shopee said in a statement, referring to the band’s fan group.

“Not only is this act unfair, it also goes against the core belief of concertgoers, i.e. to support their favourite artists and celebrate their love for music.”

Due to high demand, concert organiser MacpiePro has since announced an additional show for the show in Malaysia which will take place on February 24 at the Malawati Indoor Stadium, Shah Alam.

To curb the reseller issue, Shopee have now limited purchases to two tickets per transaction with an additional 10 per cent discount when the tickets to the additional show go on sale on its website.

“These attractive offers will provide Blackpink fans a fair deal and a chance to enjoy the concert. Limited quantities are available,” it said.

Alternatively, tickets for the additional show will be sold offline from December 28 to 30 at the Atria Shopping Gallery, and Mcalls Digital Lifestyle stores nationwide.

Online sales will start on MacpiePro’s website on New Year’s Eve at 12pm.

Blackpink’s fanbase will however be hoping that the website would not experience a similar crash to the one which occurred on December 12.

The K-pop quartet is best known for their catchy singles like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and Boombayah is also set to bring their hits to cities like Bangkok, Manila, and Taipei during the “In Your Area” tour.