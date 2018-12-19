Bursa closes higher on bargain hunting

Market breadth on Bursa Malaysia was positive with 471 gainers and 293 losers, while 389 counters remained unchanged, 751 untraded and 40 others were suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― Bursa Malaysia closed steadier with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) finishing at the day's high of 1,655.66, up 20.35 points or 1.24 per cent, from Tuesday's 1,635.31.

Bargain hunting was noted throughout the day after the index was in a overbought situation following two consecutive days of losses.

After opening 0.63 of-a-point better at 1,635.94, the index touched an intra day low of 1,634.55 before rebounding thereafter, in tandem with the better showing on Wall Street and regional bourses.

On Wall Street, the Dow was higher by 0.35 per cent to close at 23,675.64, the S&P 500 rose 0.01 per cent to 2,546.16 and Nasdaq increased 0.45 per cent to 6,783.91.

Closer to home, Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 0.37 per cent to 3,056.91, Jakarta Composite Index gained 1.55 per cent to 6,176.09 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.2 per cent to 25,865.39.

Market breadth on Bursa Malaysia was positive with 471 gainers and 293 losers, while 389 counters remained unchanged, 751 untraded and 40 others were suspended.

Total volume decreased to 1.87 billion units, worth RM1.89 billion, from 2.26 billion units valued at RM1.90 billion on Tuesday.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose 11 sen to RM9.33, Public Bank gained 40 sen to RM24.66, Tenaga increased 14 sen to RM12.84 but Petronas Chemicals lost two sen to RM9.13.

Of actives, Sapura Energy shed half-a-sen to 29.5 sen, Hibiscus Petroleum fell seven sen to 79 sen but Genting Malaysia jumped 23 sen to RM3.06.

The FBM Emas Index was 126.72 points higher at 11,289.80, the FBMT 100 Index gained 125.30 points to 11,205.61, the FBM 70 increased 93.97 points to 12,792.42, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 91.08 points better at 11,159.33 and the FBM Ace Index increased 57.96 points to 4,247.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index garnered 169.15 points to 17,189.21, the Plantation Index rose 148.74 points to 6,636.65 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.71 of-a-point to 164.97.

Main Market volume fell to 1.40 billion shares, worth RM1.80 billion, from Tuesday's 1.55 billion shares worth RM1.78 billion.

Warrants turnover decreased to 283.73 million units, worth RM60.64 million, from 431.78 million units valued at RM91.67 million, transacted yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market was lower at 185.33 million shares, worth RM24.90 million, from 272.16 million shares, valued at RM34.25 million, traded on Tuesday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 240.90 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (249.46 million), construction (72.93 million), technology (156.05 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (24.64 million), property (71.64 million), plantations (33.15 million), REITs (14.47 million), closed/fund (7,200), energy (384.06 million), healthcare (31.73 million), telecommunication and media (36.11 million), transportation and logistics (67.19 million), and utilities (18.73 million). ― Bernama