Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform 22 musicals with James Corden (VIDEO)

Watch James Corden, Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda perform 22 famous musicals in just 12 minutes.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped by the sets of James Corden show to promote their upcoming movie Mary Poppins Returns and they of course got roped in for a special segment.

Corden got the stars to join him in performing short snippets from 22 famous musicals that included Cabaret, Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserables, Annie, Dreamgirls, Evita, Hairspray and more.

They also did a song from Mary Poppins Returns and Kermit the Frog even made an appearance for The Muppet Movie while Miranda tried to crash It Takes Two from Into the Woods — all within 12 minutes!

Check out the clip below to watch the entire segment from The Late Late Show: