EU and Italy reach deal on disputed 2019 budget

Over the weekend the Italian government agreed to scale back its spending plans by €4 billion (RM19 billion) in order to try to reach an agreement that would avoid EU fines. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, Dec 19 ― The EU and Italy’s populist government today called a truce in their bitter row over Rome’s disputed 2019 budget, as Brussels said revised spending plans fell within bloc rules.

In a historic first, the European Commission in October rejected Italy’s original big-spending budget, which promised a universal basic income and a pension increase for low-wage earners.

“Intensive negotiations over the last few weeks have resulted in a solution for 2019,” said EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis at a news conference in Brussels.

“The solution is not ideal but it avoids opening excessive deficit procedure at this stage,” he added, referring to a process that can result in major fines for a member country. ― AFP