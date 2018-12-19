Unite behind Tok Mat, Johor Umno leader urges members

Maulizan admitted that Umno as a strong party in the past was perhaps arrogant and did not understand the will of the people. — Picture courtesy of Maulizan Bujang

JOHOR BARU, Dec 19 ― An outspoken veteran Johor Umno grassroots leader has urged party members to close ranks and support acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan ― also known as Tok Mat ― in restoring the party.

Tebrau Umno chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang said the party’s president will always be at the centre of attention, and be judged by Umno members or the public.

“This is also a huge challenge for Datuk Seri Mohamad as Umno needs to rise with him as he will shoulder the fate of the party with solid support from all levels,” he said in a statement.

Previously in June, before the Umno party elections, Maulizan had requested for then Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to refrain from contesting the party’s top post.

The 55-year-old Johor-based politician was previously seen as supporting veteran Umno leader Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah as president and also the party’s then vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein for deputy.

However, Zahid won the party’s presidency with Mohamad as his deputy.

Maulizan admitted that Umno as a strong party in the past was perhaps arrogant and did not understand the will of the people.

“Let us work together to improve on our past mistakes by offering to the people a clean, transparent and high integrity leadership to change Umno’s perception,” he said, adding that the post of Umno president is important because the individual may be nominated to be the country’s prime minister.

Maulizan also reminded the party’s leadership that the last general election proved that the majority of people rejected Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) because they did not want the then party president to become prime minister.

“That is why Umno is aware that choosing the party’s leaders was not done based on popularity within the party, but more importantly the acceptance of the people,” he said.

Yesterday, Zahid said he is not quitting as Umno president, but has handed over his duties to his deputy to prevent more of the party’s lawmakers from quitting the party.

Zahid said Mohamad will have full powers and authority as president, but did not specify how long the latter will be carrying out his duties.