Azizulhasni improves world keirin standing

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — National track cycling ace, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang received a massive boost in his bid to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after soaring 11 rungs to second spot in the keirin event.

Based on the latest International Cycling Union (UCI) rankings issued on Tuesday, the 2017 world keirin champion came in second spot in keirin after accumulating 2,445 points.

Mohd Azizulhasni or fondly known as ‘Jijoe’ collected 450 points after securing silver in the fourth round of 2018-2019 UCI Track Cycling World Cup series in London, last week.

He also amassed 400 points after winning the bronze medal in the third round of the World Cup series in Germany, earlier this month.

“I thank all my beloved supporters for the prayers and continuous support. Critiquing me will only motivate me to do more.

“I dedicate this to all of my sponsors who always put their trust in me and keep supporting me no matter what,” Mohd Azizuhasni was quoted as saying in his Instagram page;@azizulawangofficial.

Another Malaysian rider, Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom was in 39th position after amassing 1,028 points.

Reigning world sprint champion, Matthew Glaetzer of Australia topped the rankings with 2,500 points, while Japanese rider, Tomoyuki Kawabata is in third position with 2,335 points. — Bernama