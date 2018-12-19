Report: Mid and final-year exams scrapped for Year One to Three pupils

Amin said the exams were done away with to ensure that teachers focus on character building, instead of exam preparation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 ― The Education Ministry has abolished mid-year and final-year exams for Year One, Two and Three pupils next year, a news report said today,

Education director-general Datuk Amin Senin said the exams were done away with to ensure that teachers focus on character building instead of preparing for exams, The Star Online reported.

“This decision is not out of the blue,” he was quoted as telling reporters during a briefing on the implementation of assessments for Level One pupils today.

Amin also said classroom-based assessments have been around since 2011 and it were meant to be “student-centred, fun and contain 21st-century learning elements” ― instead of being exam-centred.

However, he pointed out that pupils would continuously be assessed through the first three years of their formal education using methods such as quizzes and simple projects.

He also urged parents and teachers to continue to engage with each other on their children’s progress.