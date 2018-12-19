After meet with Nurul Izzah, Surendran says Khairy still unrepentant over Anwar jibe

Surendran said Khairy continues to defend his homophobic sexual innuendo against Anwar in a defamation lawsuit filed by the PKR president, with the Rembau MP’s appeal still pending in the Federal Court. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― PKR lawyer N. Surendran has expressed his surprise over Khairy Jamaluddin’s meeting with Nurul Izzah Anwar yesterday, reminding the public that the Umno MP is still defending his derogatory remarks against the latter’s father Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Surendran said Khairy continues to defend his homophobic sexual innuendo against Anwar in a defamation lawsuit filed by the PKR president, with the Rembau MP’s appeal still pending in the Federal Court.

“How strange and surprising. This fella KJ accused Anwar of 'main belakang' and got sued for it. Did he retract the accusation? Nope.

“He continues to defend it in court, his appeal is still pending in the federal court,” Surendran tweeted.

The Court of Appeal struck out last February Khairy’s appeal against a lower court’s decision that found him guilty of defaming Anwar with the “main belakang” remarks that were uttered at a ceramah in Lembah Pantai in 2008.

Khairy reportedly maintained that his speech did not refer to Anwar’s alleged sodomy acts, but it was a metaphor about Barisan Nasional’s campaign.

Surendran also pointed out that former Umno Youth leader Khairy had organised a “roadshow” with lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah about Anwar’s 2015 Sodomy II conviction.

“Has he ever taken responsibility for what he did or apologised for it? Nope,” Surendran said.

Rafizi today denied that he, Nurul Izzah, and Khairy were conspiring to leave their parties or to form a new party.

Rumours about the trio swirled amid shock from Nurul Izzah’s abrupt resignation from all leadership posts in PKR and government.