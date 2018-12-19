Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘Mary Poppins’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from the Honest Trailer for ‘Mary Poppins’.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 — Before the release of Mary Poppins Returns, the team at Screen Junkies are back with another new clip from their ever popular Honest Trailers that focuses on the original 1964 movie Mary Poppins.

The team describe their take on the Julie Andrews classic as: “Before you see Disney plucking another beloved classic to remake/redo, take a more cynical look at everyone’s favourite live-action Disney movie — Mary Poppins.”

They also point out how Mary Poppins just happens to be a narcissist who never misses a chance to check herself out and “creates a pocket universe of animals to literally sing her praises”. They also go on to describe her as a “so so nanny who leaves kids alone to go on a date and drugs them before bed”.

Trust the Screen Junkies team to highlight the movie in a way we never thought of and bringing a whole different perspective to it. Check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.