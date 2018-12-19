PAS not contesting in Cameron Highlands by-election

Takiyuddin said PAS is sitting out the Cameron Highlands by-election, but will support the Opposition candidate. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 ― PAS has announced it will not contest in the upcoming Cameron Highlands by-election.

However, secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the party, as part of the Opposition, wishes to strengthen its representation in Parliament, in line with good democratic practices, which calls for checks and balances within a government’s administration.

“Therefore PAS will support the Opposition candidate in the by-election, and calls upon its members in the constituency to vote according to the party’s stance,” he said in a statement.

Takiyuddin’s statement follows in the wake of Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Harun’s announcement that the by-election will take place on Jan 26 next year, with the nomination date and early voting to be held on Jan 12 and Jan 22, respectively.

Overseas voting will be open for registration starting today until Jan 11. Campaigning will take place for a fortnight, with the EC estimating it will have to spend RM3.5 million to conduct the by-election.

On November 30, the Election Court voided then-incumbent MP Datuk Sivarraajh Chandran’s victory during the 14th general election on May 9 due to vote-buying.