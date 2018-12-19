Marine police seize contraband cigarettes, alcohol worth RM700,000 in Johor

Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang (left) explaining on the seized cigarettes and alcohol at the Region Two marine police base in Tampoi. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Dec 19 — The Region Two (southern region) marine police have seized about RM700,000 worth of contraband cigarettes and alcohol from a house at Indahpura in Kulai.

Region Two marine police commander Assistant Commissioner Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said initial investigations revealed that the syndicate’s modus operandi involved rented premises, including private homes, to avoid detection by authorities.

“The marine police conducted a similar raid at another rented house within the same area in November where we believed that the syndicate uses such houses as a storage area for the contraband items,” he said at the Region Two marine police base in Pengkalan Rinting, Tampoi here today.

It was learnt that a marine police team, acting on information, raided the house at 3.45pm yesterday where they came across 46,500 cigarette packets, 2,639 liquor bottles and 15,576 beer cans valued at RM685,392.

There were no arrest made as the house was unoccupied during the raid.

Khiu said that police are investigating to find out the house owner as well as the individuals who rented the premises.

Based on checks, he said the contraband items were smuggled in from Indonesia and the house will be under the supervision of a local hired by the syndicate.

“These contraband items have a demand as year end celebrations such as Chriatmas and New Year are just round the corner,” said Khiu, adding that the marine police will continue to carry out its duties to prevent smuggling and other criminal activities in Malaysian waters.

The case is being investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, for having undeclared items without approval from the Customs Department.