PAS hopes for no political interference in probe into Adib’s death

KOTA BARU, Dec 19 ― PAS hopes for no political interference and police be given full freedom to investigate into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Party vice-president, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said this was to give justice to the late Muhammad Adib and his family, so that those who caused his death could be punished.

However, he said, there was no necessity to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry to look into the case as police had reclassified it as murder.

“It’s only that we hope the police would be fair and fast in ensuring justice for the victim and his family, and that there be no political interference.

“We feel that there should be no delay in the investigation as the case involves the loss of a human life. We (PAS) together with the public demand that justice be given to the late Muhammad Adibi,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting, here, today.

Muhammad Adib, 24, passed away on Monday while under treatment at the National Heart Institute, 21 days after the fateful incident where he was brutally attacked by a mob at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Muhammad Adib, whose death is not only mourned by his family and friends but by Malaysians at large, was laid to rest at the Masjid As-Saadah burial ground in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah about 1.45pm yesterday. ― Bernama