Your party is gone, PAS leader tells Umno members

Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah says Umno will not recover from its general election defeat and is destined to collapse. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Umno will not recover from its general election defeat and is destined to collapse, said PAS vice president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

The Islamist leader told members of the Malay nationalist party now in turmoil that it was pointless to try and reform the party, saying they should simply disband and enter PAS instead.

“After the 14th general election, Umno no longer has a political future. Its time is over,” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysiakini news portal.

“We have always asked Umno to be with us, and now the time is ripe for them to leave Umno and join PAS.”

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi relinquished control to his deputy, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, in a bid to stem the outflow of lawmakers, leaders and ordinary members from the once formidable party.

The party has been directionless since former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak led it and the larger Barisan Nasional coalition to defeat in the 14th general election.

Najib stepped down shortly after and Zahid was elected as his replacement but Umno still has not found its footing in the unfamiliar territory that is the Opposition bench.

The party has sought desperately to create a formal partnership with PAS, which is long accustomed to being an Opposition party, and continues to pine for the latter despite being told emphatically that this will never happen.

Umno’s desperation was driven home today when supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam proposed for Najib to be made de facto leader and head of the federal Opposition.