Huawei Mate 20 Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is coming to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Huawei Malaysia has confirmed that they are bringing in a higher-spec version of their Mate 20 Pro flagship. This new variant packs more RAM and double the storage of its current model.

According to Huawei, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model will be available Twilight. No pricing or dates were given but Huawei says it’s something to look forward to this Christmas. The device has appeared on the official Huawei Malaysia store and it is listed to come with a free wireless charger and a tripod stand.

The current Huawei Mate 20 Pro which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage retails for RM3,599. In China, the 8GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at 6,799CNY (about RM4,126) so expect this higher-spec version to be priced about RM500 more than the standard model.

To recap, the Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39″ dual-curved AMOLED display and it runs on a top of the line Kirin 980 processor. Similar to the P20 Pro, it has a triple-camera setup but it replaces the monochrome shooter for an ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s also a large 4,200mAh battery and it can support wireless charging as well as reverse wireless charging. — SoyaCincau