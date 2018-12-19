Cosmetics mogul Nur Sajat in the dock for dodging taxes

Nur Sajat poses in a red gown she wore to the Miss Universe 2018 pageant in Bangkok. — Picture from Instagram/ajramjat

PETALING JAYA, Dec 19 — Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman is no stranger to controversy but it looks like her actions have gotten her in trouble with the law this time.

The entrepreneur is facing court charges for allegedly failing to pay the six per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).

National news wire Bernama reported that she was charged at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam this morning under Section 41(6) of the Goods and Services Tax Act 2014.

The glamorous celebrity could be fined RM2,700 and jailed up to six weeks if she fails to pay up.

Nur Sajat, who has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, recently posted about her desires to helm operations at the Miss Universe Malaysia Organisation after attending the beauty pageant in Bangkok last weekend.

However, the prolific businesswoman has been laying low on her social media since news of her criminal charges became public this morning.