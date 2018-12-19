Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is an all-screen slider phone with an insane 12GB of RAM

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is expected to be available in China on January 15, 2019. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Lenovo has just given its Z5 Pro flagship smartphone a much-needed turbo upgrade just in time for 2019. This isn’t just a mere RAM and storage upgrade. The new Lenovo Z5 Pro GT edition is running on Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor and it is also the first smartphone with 12GB of RAM. As a comparison, the recently announced OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with 10GB of RAM.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro is an all-screen smartphone that uses a manual-slider mechanism to hide its front-facing cameras. The front of the Z5 pro GT retains the same 6.39″ Full HD+ (2340×1080 pixels) AMOLED display that’s sourced from Samsung and it also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, it runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor instead of a Snapdragon 710 unit. You can get it with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. According to Lenovo, it can score more than 368,000 points on Antutu. To stand out from the normal Z5 Pro, it gets a carbon-fibre texture looking back with red accents.

In the camera department, the rear gets a 24MP + 16MP dual-camera setup with Sony sensors. Meanwhile, the front gets a 16MP + 8MP infrared dual-camera combo that supports face unlock.

The rest of the specs appear to be similar as the normal Z5 Pro and it also gets the same 3,350mAh battery which is quite small for the hardware it packs. There’s also no headphone jack and it charges via USB-C. Despite using Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 solution, it only supports 4G LTE.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is expected to be available in China on January 15, 2019. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at 2,698 CNY (about RM1,642) while the range topping 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is going for 4,398 CNY (about RM2,677). — SoyaCincau