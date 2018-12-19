Nurul Izzah is needed at Pakatan Harapan, full stop — Rais Hussin

DEC 19 — When I tweeted that Nurul Izzah would “retract” her resignation, and come back “stronger”, my view was interpreted, erroneously, as trying to speak on her behalf. If my sincere intention to see her back at the fore of national reforms is not enough, allow me to pen some of my humble thoughts. Perhaps, just perhaps, she can see what I had meant in my Tweet.

In my Tweet, sheer moments after her bombshell resignation, I was articulating a world view where she would be at the centre and front of Malaysian reforms or politics post May 9. Thus, my belief why Nurul Izzah must be back. The latter is a gentle note. Not an adamant insistence; as anything blunt can only be misconstrued as “mansplaining” — which is the attempt of a man to look down on a woman, which I harbour no such intent, especially to Nurul Izzah, with whom I have grown to admire for her reformist credentials bar none.

First of all, Nurul Izzah, like any politicians, does have her right to exercise the choice to stay, or leave. By analogy, this is akin to whether a voter is willing to cast his or her ballot, or to stay on the sideline completely.

To my knowledge, Nurul Izzah has never been one to support the “Spoil Your Vote” campaign, as an expression of her frustrations. Yet by opting to leave all her positions in the Federal government, including state chief of her own party in Penang, she seems to have waded into an unknown territory. There are detractors in her party who have begun the campaign to urge all “to respect” Nurul’s decision. This is quaint. Nurul has consistently emerged as the most popular Vice President of PKR on three separate occasions.

She has been a giant killer at the parliamentary front too. Without her, Sharizat Jalil, the Wanita Chief of Umno, would not have been held accountable. Nurul Izzah’s pair up with Rafizi Ramli to expose the cowgate in Malaysia, to this day, is unparalleled in its success.

Instead of asking her to stay, Nurul Izzah’s nemesis seems to be asking all to respect her decision to leave. Naturally, I disagree with her nemesis.

If anything, her resignation must not be the template on which post May 9 reforms proceed. Why? To be sure, Pakatan Harapan began on a strong note precisely due to top leaders like Nurul Izzah, not otherwise.

Thus, Nurul Izzah should not exit the system when her voice is more precious inside. If anything, she should be cultivated to grow. A stronger and better cabinet depend on having someone of Nurul Izzah’s caliber.

Second, countries, not just individuals have opted out of major events before. Almost always they are weaker outside of the international system as compared to when they were in.

For example, the United States is opting out of Paris Accord. Yet, how can this decision improve the welfare of the United States? In fact, it can potentially, prolong the drought and dryness in California, the sixth largest economy in the Pacific, and the biggest contributor to Asia Pacific too.

Third, staying out, makes sense if politics have become extreme. But DAP is staging its future stake in 2023’s 15th general election based on the concept of the “Middle Ground”.

In other words, they believe the Malaysian economy can flip and change for the better.

This is a strategy straight out of the play book of the contemporary politics in Taiwan. Of the 22 cities in Taiwan, the erstwhile Kuomintang Party has made a comeback, winning 15 cities out of a total 22 cities in Taiwan.

Consequently, Kuomintang, the party in charge of the 15 cities, is now poised to win the presidency of Taiwan once more in 2020 according to a BBC report.

Kuomintang’s strategy is based on capturing the largest number of voters who neither believes in full independence from China nor complete integration with China. A Middle Taiwan so to speak. The bulk of the voters want peace and prosperity.

A Middle Taiwan do have a strong and hot economy. DAP believes that the “middle ground” in Malaysia is full of voters, especially in the B40 categories who just want to have a better life. They are ripe for the pickings.

If Nurul Izzah leaves all posts, including TVET, especially when graduates of TVET can be sent to a burgeoning Japanese economy, that requires 500,000 workers between 2019-2025, then she has relinquished a key opportunity to help Middle Malaysia grow, and Pakatan Harapan become stronger. Indeed, a role that might ultimately show what she is capable of, both as a reformist leader and practical problem solver.

Thus, while leaving is her right, it should not be an option, when Malaysian economy may remain stagnant but Japanese economy can grow and is growing.

Fourth, even if the resignation is due to her unhappiness over defections coming from a crumbling UMNO the system is being set up for her to challenge and vet the incoming candidate. Even Bersatu is planning on creating a committee to vet them. If her resignation is due to her frustrations within certain recent events or challenges within her party, then, Nurul Izzah is more effective, working in, rather than out.

Nurul Izzah is an experience and seasoned reformist, whom Malaysians of all ages look up too. By resigning, she may yet be preparing to inspire more Malaysians to put their candidates to better and careful scrutiny.

By not resigning, she has a say on how those metrics and standards of vetting can be tabled.

All top sportsmen and women have deployed the R word before, only to make a successful comeback. This applies to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir himself. If Nurul Izzah wants to transcend the return of any reigning politician, her job is better than from the inside, rather than out.

And for avoidance of any doubt, I am not speaking on behalf of Nurul Izzah or anyone. It is strictly my view that such a precious reformist like Nurul Izzah must stay in the frontlines of reform battle lines rather than being on the back ground. It is my ardent hope and many of the true patriots of Malaysia, that the Reform Princess will reconsider her decision for greater good of the nation and the reform agenda after taking some time to rethink and reflect.

**Rais Hussin is chief strategist at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.